Recap: Entera Bio Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:05am   Comments
Recap: Entera Bio Q4 Earnings

 

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entera Bio beat estimated earnings by 191.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $56.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

