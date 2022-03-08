Recap: Babcock & Wilcox Q4 Earnings
Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Babcock & Wilcox beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $42.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 24.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Babcock & Wilcox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.01
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.02
|-0.22
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|187.08M
|173.33M
|151.75M
|148.00M
|Revenue Actual
|160.00M
|202.90M
|168.20M
|149.90M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
