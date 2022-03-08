Recap: Babcock & Wilcox Q4 Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $42.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 24.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Babcock & Wilcox's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.04 -0.01 -0.27 EPS Actual 0.11 0.02 -0.22 0.09 Revenue Estimate 187.08M 173.33M 151.75M 148.00M Revenue Actual 160.00M 202.90M 168.20M 149.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.