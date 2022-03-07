Clarus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clarus beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $42.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.18 0.22 0.30 EPS Actual 0.50 0.20 0.31 0.34 Revenue Estimate 106.13M 66.51M 70.27M 75.07M Revenue Actual 108.97M 73.31M 75.33M 75.95M

