Clarus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clarus beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $42.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.18
|0.22
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.20
|0.31
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|106.13M
|66.51M
|70.27M
|75.07M
|Revenue Actual
|108.97M
|73.31M
|75.33M
|75.95M
