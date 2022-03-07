Recap: 908 Devices Q4 Earnings
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
908 Devices beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was up $10.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 908 Devices's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.21
|-0.22
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.22
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|12.03M
|7.15M
|4.22M
|5.28M
|Revenue Actual
|12.54M
|8.28M
|5.54M
|5.72M
