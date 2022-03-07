Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Exxon Mobil Corporation

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) traded today at $86.35, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 13.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 34.4 million shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $86.35 and a 12-month low of $52.10 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $86.15 per share.

Based on a current price of $86.15, Exxon Mobil Corporation is currently 2.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $84.08.

Exxon Mobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2021, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2021, reserves were 18.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is the world’s largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

