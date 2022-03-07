 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In CF Industries Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:12pm   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In CF Industries Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.63% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CF: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.41 shares of CF Industries Holdings at the time with $100. This investment in CF would have produced an average annual return of 25.83%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion.

CF Industries Holdings's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in CF Industries Holdings you would have approximately $316.36 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

