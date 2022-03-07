Ciena: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ciena beat estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $87.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.79 0.48 0.45 EPS Actual 0.85 0.92 0.62 0.52 Revenue Estimate 1.03B 971.56M 829.27M 749.55M Revenue Actual 1.04B 988.14M 833.93M 757.13M

