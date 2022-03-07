Ciena: Q1 Earnings Insights
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Ciena beat estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $87.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.79
|0.48
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.92
|0.62
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|1.03B
|971.56M
|829.27M
|749.55M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|988.14M
|833.93M
|757.13M
