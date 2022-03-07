 Skip to main content

Ituran Location & Control: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:56am
Ituran Location & Control: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ituran Location & Control reported in-line EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $6.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.39 0.38 0.35
EPS Actual 0.46 0.44 0.40 0.33
Revenue Estimate 67.90M 65.85M 64.64M 62.82M
Revenue Actual 65.70M 67.46M 67.36M 63.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

