Ituran Location & Control: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ituran Location & Control reported in-line EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $6.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.39 0.38 0.35 EPS Actual 0.46 0.44 0.40 0.33 Revenue Estimate 67.90M 65.85M 64.64M 62.82M Revenue Actual 65.70M 67.46M 67.36M 63.61M

