Ituran Location & Control: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ituran Location & Control reported in-line EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $6.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.39
|0.38
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.44
|0.40
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|67.90M
|65.85M
|64.64M
|62.82M
|Revenue Actual
|65.70M
|67.46M
|67.36M
|63.61M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
