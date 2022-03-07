KVH Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KVH Industries missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $999.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KVH Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.15
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|43.10M
|41.31M
|39.47M
|46.58M
|Revenue Actual
|42.98M
|43.36M
|42.29M
|44.13M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News