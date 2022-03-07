KVH Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KVH Industries missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $999.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KVH Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.11 -0.15 0.02 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 0.07 Revenue Estimate 43.10M 41.31M 39.47M 46.58M Revenue Actual 42.98M 43.36M 42.29M 44.13M

