Niu Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 3:56am   Comments
Niu Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 03:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Niu Technologies missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $51.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Niu Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.16 0.04 0.09
EPS Actual 0.18 0.18 -0.01 0.11
Revenue Estimate 217.26M 156.04M 79.68M 95.24M
Revenue Actual 190.33M 146.32M 83.54M 102.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

