Niu Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 03:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Niu Technologies missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $51.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Niu Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.16
|0.04
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.18
|-0.01
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|217.26M
|156.04M
|79.68M
|95.24M
|Revenue Actual
|190.33M
|146.32M
|83.54M
|102.99M
