Niu Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 03:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Niu Technologies missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $51.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Niu Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.16 0.04 0.09 EPS Actual 0.18 0.18 -0.01 0.11 Revenue Estimate 217.26M 156.04M 79.68M 95.24M Revenue Actual 190.33M 146.32M 83.54M 102.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.