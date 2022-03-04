 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022
Deere (NYSE:DE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.27% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 41.71 shares of Deere at the time with $1,000. This investment in DE would have produced an average annual return of 15.0%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion.

Deere's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $16,125.55 today based on a price of $386.61 for DE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

