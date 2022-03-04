 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Alcoa Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.67% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.71 shares of Alcoa at the time with $100. This investment in AA would have produced an average annual return of 19.27%. Currently, Alcoa has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion.

Alcoa's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Alcoa you would have approximately $233.96 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

