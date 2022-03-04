inTest: Q4 Earnings Insights

inTest (AMEX:INTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

inTest missed estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $7.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at inTest's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.25 0.22 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.23 0.27 0.24 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 21.07M 20.34M 18.99M 14.30M Revenue Actual 21.14M 21.82M 19.56M 14.88M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.