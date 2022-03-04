inTest: Q4 Earnings Insights
inTest (AMEX:INTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
inTest missed estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $7.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at inTest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.25
|0.22
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.27
|0.24
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|21.07M
|20.34M
|18.99M
|14.30M
|Revenue Actual
|21.14M
|21.82M
|19.56M
|14.88M
