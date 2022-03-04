 Skip to main content

Recap: Mammoth Energy Services Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 6:48am   Comments
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mammoth Energy Services missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $27.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mammoth Energy Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.12 -0.20 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.87 -0.75 -0.27 -0.26
Revenue Estimate 60.16M 55.82M 53.02M 50.36M
Revenue Actual 57.48M 47.44M 66.80M 85.05M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

