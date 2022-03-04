Recap: Mammoth Energy Services Q4 Earnings
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Mammoth Energy Services missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was down $27.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mammoth Energy Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.20
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.87
|-0.75
|-0.27
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|60.16M
|55.82M
|53.02M
|50.36M
|Revenue Actual
|57.48M
|47.44M
|66.80M
|85.05M
