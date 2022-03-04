Recap: Mammoth Energy Services Q4 Earnings

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Mammoth Energy Services missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $27.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mammoth Energy Services's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.12 -0.20 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.87 -0.75 -0.27 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 60.16M 55.82M 53.02M 50.36M Revenue Actual 57.48M 47.44M 66.80M 85.05M

