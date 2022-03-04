Montrose Environmental: Q4 Earnings Insights

Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Montrose Environmental Gr missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $35.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Montrose Environmental Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.03 0.03 -0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.07 -0.71 -0.18 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 121.98M 119.10M 114.51M 95.36M 86.50M Revenue Actual 143.79M 132.58M 136.22M 133.82M 108.74M

