Montrose Environmental: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 8:22am   Comments
Montrose Environmental: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Montrose Environmental Gr missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $35.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Montrose Environmental Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 0.03 0.03 -0.08 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.07 -0.71 -0.18 -0.13
Revenue Estimate 121.98M 119.10M 114.51M 95.36M 86.50M
Revenue Actual 143.79M 132.58M 136.22M 133.82M 108.74M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

