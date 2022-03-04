Montrose Environmental: Q4 Earnings Insights
Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Montrose Environmental Gr missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $35.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Montrose Environmental Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.08
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.07
|-0.71
|-0.18
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|121.98M
|119.10M
|114.51M
|95.36M
|86.50M
|Revenue Actual
|143.79M
|132.58M
|136.22M
|133.82M
|108.74M
