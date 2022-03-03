Recap: Eagle Bulk Shipping Q4 Earnings
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eagle Bulk Shipping missed estimated earnings by 28.67%, reporting an EPS of $4.28 versus an estimate of $6.0.
Revenue was up $109.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Bulk Shipping's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.38
|2.55
|1.04
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|4.52
|2.63
|0.84
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|138.59M
|111.15M
|80.10M
|58.74M
|Revenue Actual
|183.39M
|129.85M
|96.57M
|75.18M
