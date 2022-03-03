Recap: Eagle Bulk Shipping Q4 Earnings

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Eagle Bulk Shipping missed estimated earnings by 28.67%, reporting an EPS of $4.28 versus an estimate of $6.0.

Revenue was up $109.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Bulk Shipping's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 5.38 2.55 1.04 -0.29 EPS Actual 4.52 2.63 0.84 0.01 Revenue Estimate 138.59M 111.15M 80.10M 58.74M Revenue Actual 183.39M 129.85M 96.57M 75.18M

