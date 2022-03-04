 Skip to main content

Recap: Entravision Comms Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022
Recap: Entravision Comms Q4 Earnings

 

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $62.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entravision Comms's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.07 0.07 0.19
EPS Actual 0.14 0.09 0.06 0.24
Revenue Estimate 210.77M 162.16M 122.89M 130.35M
Revenue Actual 199.01M 178.41M 148.88M 171.68M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

