Recap: Entravision Comms Q4 Earnings
Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $62.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entravision Comms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.09
|0.06
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|210.77M
|162.16M
|122.89M
|130.35M
|Revenue Actual
|199.01M
|178.41M
|148.88M
|171.68M
