Recap: Intl General Insurance Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 5:16pm   Comments
Recap: Intl General Insurance Q4 Earnings

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intl General Insurance beat estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $12.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.

 

