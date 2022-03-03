Veritone: Q4 Earnings Insights
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veritone beat estimated earnings by 85.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $38.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veritone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|22.03M
|19.05M
|17.37M
|16.21M
|Revenue Actual
|22.66M
|19.21M
|18.30M
|16.82M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings