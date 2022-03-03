Veritone: Q4 Earnings Insights

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veritone beat estimated earnings by 85.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $38.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veritone's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.14 -0.14 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.12 -0.12 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 22.03M 19.05M 17.37M 16.21M Revenue Actual 22.66M 19.21M 18.30M 16.82M

