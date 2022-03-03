Recap: Cellectis Q4 Earnings
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cellectis beat estimated earnings by 47.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.92.
Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cellectis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.83
|-0.73
|-0.81
|-0.78
|EPS Actual
|-0.71
|-0.80
|-0.26
|-0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|11.14M
|11.10M
|7.80M
|7.64M
|Revenue Actual
|10.83M
|14.62M
|27.97M
|15.63M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings