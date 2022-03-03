Recap: Cellectis Q4 Earnings

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cellectis beat estimated earnings by 47.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.92.

Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cellectis's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.83 -0.73 -0.81 -0.78 EPS Actual -0.71 -0.80 -0.26 -0.88 Revenue Estimate 11.14M 11.10M 7.80M 7.64M Revenue Actual 10.83M 14.62M 27.97M 15.63M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.