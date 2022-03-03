 Skip to main content

Recap: Funko Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Funko beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $109.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Funko's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.18 0.11  
EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.24 0.29
Revenue Estimate 240.74M 205.15M 180.30M 195.67M
Revenue Actual 267.73M 236.11M 189.18M 226.51M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Funko management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.75 and $1.91 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 381.58% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Funko, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

