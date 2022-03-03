Fidus Investment: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fidus Investment beat estimated earnings by 36.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $471.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fidus Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.37 0.36 0.34 EPS Actual 0.40 0.42 0.46 0.44 Revenue Estimate 20.56M 20.16M 20.47M 20.37M Revenue Actual 21.23M 21.83M 23.29M 23.63M

