Fidus Investment: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Fidus Investment beat estimated earnings by 36.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $471.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fidus Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.37
|0.36
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.42
|0.46
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|20.56M
|20.16M
|20.47M
|20.37M
|Revenue Actual
|21.23M
|21.83M
|23.29M
|23.63M
