Grid Dynamics Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Grid Dynamics Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $36.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 26.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Grid Dynamics Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.06
|0.02
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.10
|0.05
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|50.91M
|41.50M
|35.73M
|28.27M
|Revenue Actual
|57.93M
|47.68M
|39.13M
|30.13M
