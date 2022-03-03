Grid Dynamics Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Grid Dynamics Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $36.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 26.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Grid Dynamics Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.06 0.02 0.03 EPS Actual 0.11 0.10 0.05 0.04 Revenue Estimate 50.91M 41.50M 35.73M 28.27M Revenue Actual 57.93M 47.68M 39.13M 30.13M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.