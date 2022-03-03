 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

INmune Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
Share:
INmune Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

INmune Bio beat estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.58.

Revenue was up $152.08 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 9.73% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (INMB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NuCana Shelves Biliary Tract Cancer Study, Tricida Data Readout Pushed Back Due to Ukrainian Crisis, Synlogic Names New CFO
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings