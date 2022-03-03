 Skip to main content

Broadcom: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 4:31pm   Comments
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Broadcom beat estimated earnings by 3.84%, reporting an EPS of $8.39 versus an estimate of $8.08.

Revenue was up $1.05 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Broadcom's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 7.74 6.88 6.42 6.55
EPS Actual 7.81 6.96 6.62 6.61
Revenue Estimate 7.36B 6.76B 6.51B 6.61B
Revenue Actual 7.41B 6.78B 6.61B 6.66B

