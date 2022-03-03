Broadcom: Q1 Earnings Insights
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Broadcom beat estimated earnings by 3.84%, reporting an EPS of $8.39 versus an estimate of $8.08.
Revenue was up $1.05 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Broadcom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|7.74
|6.88
|6.42
|6.55
|EPS Actual
|7.81
|6.96
|6.62
|6.61
|Revenue Estimate
|7.36B
|6.76B
|6.51B
|6.61B
|Revenue Actual
|7.41B
|6.78B
|6.61B
|6.66B
