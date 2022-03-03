Recap: Quanex Building Prods Q1 Earnings

Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quanex Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $36.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.48 0.30 0.06 EPS Actual 0.62 0.42 0.43 0.27 Revenue Estimate 278.23M 270.71M 230.40M 201.37M Revenue Actual 291.77M 279.88M 270.36M 230.15M

