Recap: Quanex Building Prods Q1 Earnings
Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quanex Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $36.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.48
|0.30
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.42
|0.43
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|278.23M
|270.71M
|230.40M
|201.37M
|Revenue Actual
|291.77M
|279.88M
|270.36M
|230.15M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings