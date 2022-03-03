Recap: Elastic Q3 Earnings
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Elastic beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $66.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 14.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Elastic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.16
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.04
|-0.08
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|194.53M
|173.17M
|158.91M
|146.72M
|Revenue Actual
|205.98M
|193.09M
|177.61M
|157.12M
