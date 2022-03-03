Recap: Elastic Q3 Earnings

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elastic beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $66.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 14.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elastic's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.10 -0.16 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.09 0.04 -0.08 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 194.53M 173.17M 158.91M 146.72M Revenue Actual 205.98M 193.09M 177.61M 157.12M

