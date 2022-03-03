 Skip to main content

Market Overview

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.65% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TWLO: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 32.37 shares of Twilio at the time with $1,000. This investment in TWLO would have produced an average annual return of 38.71%. Currently, Twilio has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion.

Twilio's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Twilio you would have approximately $5,109.74 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

