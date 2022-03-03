 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Gains After Q4 Investor Update
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Gains After Q4 Investor Update
  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOOreported financial results for Q4 ended December 31, 2021, and revealed meaningful progress against key commercial and operational objectives.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased by ~€7.2 million during Q4 to €35 million, due to investments of €5 million in raw materials, inventory, and pre-payments.
  • Operating income totaled €11.11 million in Q4, compared to a loss of €(6.97) million in Q3.
  • Despite capital market headwinds to end the year, the company believes it is well-positioned entering 2022 to be a significant and credible player in the hydrogenspace.
  • The company expects the development of the KEME project to commence in Q2 of 2022.
  • The company entered into an EPC agreement with Exolum to deliver a turnkey 0.42 MW Green Hydrogen Plant and a Hydrogen Refueling Station.
  • Looking ahead through 2026, Fusion Fuel has 36 projects in the pipeline representing 2.4 gigawatts of electrolysis capacity, or 110,000 metric tons of solar-to-green hydrogen production.
  • Price Action: HTOO shares are trading higher by 12.5% at $6.55 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HTOO)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com