Fusion Fuel Green Stock Gains After Q4 Investor Update
- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) reported financial results for Q4 ended December 31, 2021, and revealed meaningful progress against key commercial and operational objectives.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased by ~€7.2 million during Q4 to €35 million, due to investments of €5 million in raw materials, inventory, and pre-payments.
- Operating income totaled €11.11 million in Q4, compared to a loss of €(6.97) million in Q3.
- Despite capital market headwinds to end the year, the company believes it is well-positioned entering 2022 to be a significant and credible player in the hydrogenspace.
- The company expects the development of the KEME project to commence in Q2 of 2022.
- The company entered into an EPC agreement with Exolum to deliver a turnkey 0.42 MW Green Hydrogen Plant and a Hydrogen Refueling Station.
- Looking ahead through 2026, Fusion Fuel has 36 projects in the pipeline representing 2.4 gigawatts of electrolysis capacity, or 110,000 metric tons of solar-to-green hydrogen production.
- Price Action: HTOO shares are trading higher by 12.5% at $6.55 on the last check Thursday.
