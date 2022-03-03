 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Palo Alto Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Palo Alto Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.32% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In PANW: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.72 shares of Palo Alto Networks at the time with $1,000. This investment in PANW would have produced an average annual return of 38.35%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion.

Palo Alto Networks's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,051.80 today based on a price of $579.19 for PANW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PANW)

What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks
(PANW) - Analyzing Palo Alto Networks Inc's Short Interest
PreMarket Prep Plus: Cybersecurity Stocks In Focus During Ukraine Conflict
Cybersecurity Gaining Momentum On Russia-Ukraine Developments: The Stocks To Watch
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Roku, Apple, Microsoft, Upstart, Palantir, Alibaba, Salesforce And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com