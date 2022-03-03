 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sea Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Sea (NYSE:SE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.1% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SE: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 61.50 shares of Sea at the time with $1,000. This investment in SE would have produced an average annual return of 47.08%. Currently, Sea has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion.

Sea's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Sea you would have approximately $6,882.53 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

