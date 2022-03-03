 Skip to main content

Toro: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:03am   Comments
Toro: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Toro (NYSE:TTC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Toro beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $59.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toro's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.75 1.22 0.75
EPS Actual 0.56 0.92 1.29 0.85
Revenue Estimate 955.53M 937.10M 1.13B 851.38M
Revenue Actual 960.65M 976.84M 1.15B 872.99M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Toro management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.9 and $4.1 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 506.06% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Toro, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

