Kroger: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:16am   Comments
Kroger: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kroger beat estimated earnings by 22.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $2.31 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.64 1.01 0.69
EPS Actual 0.78 0.80 1.19 0.81
Revenue Estimate 31.23B 30.68B 39.78B 30.86B
Revenue Actual 31.86B 31.68B 41.30B 30.74B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

