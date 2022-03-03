Kroger: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kroger (NYSE:KR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kroger beat estimated earnings by 22.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $2.31 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.64
|1.01
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.80
|1.19
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|31.23B
|30.68B
|39.78B
|30.86B
|Revenue Actual
|31.86B
|31.68B
|41.30B
|30.74B
