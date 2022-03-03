Marcus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marcus reported an EPS of $0.18.

Revenue was up $132.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marcus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.76 -1.20 -1.17 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.67 -0.96 -1.22 Revenue Estimate 113.99M 83.53M 45.62M 62.79M Revenue Actual 145.86M 92.55M 50.79M 36.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.