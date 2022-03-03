Marcus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Marcus (NYSE:MCS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marcus reported an EPS of $0.18.
Revenue was up $132.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marcus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.76
|-1.20
|-1.17
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.67
|-0.96
|-1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|113.99M
|83.53M
|45.62M
|62.79M
|Revenue Actual
|145.86M
|92.55M
|50.79M
|36.70M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
