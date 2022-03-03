Recap: ADC Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ADC Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 54.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.86.
Revenue was up $17.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ADC Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.92
|-0.82
|-0.90
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.70
|-0.74
|-0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|7.39M
|2.37M
|90.00K
|860.00K
|Revenue Actual
|13.15M
|3.76M
|0
|0
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News