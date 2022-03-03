Recap: ADC Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ADC Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 54.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.86.

Revenue was up $17.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ADC Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.92 -0.82 -0.90 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.70 -0.74 -0.82 Revenue Estimate 7.39M 2.37M 90.00K 860.00K Revenue Actual 13.15M 3.76M 0 0

