Arbutus Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arbutus Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $820.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 10.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arbutus Biopharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.22
|-0.23
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|2.38M
|2.12M
|3.31M
|1.96M
|Revenue Actual
|3.34M
|2.33M
|2.11M
|2.39M
