Arbutus Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:46am   Comments
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arbutus Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $820.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 10.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arbutus Biopharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.22 -0.23 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.23 -0.21 -0.23
Revenue Estimate 2.38M 2.12M 3.31M 1.96M
Revenue Actual 3.34M 2.33M 2.11M 2.39M

