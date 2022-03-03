 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Toronto-Dominion Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.62.

Revenue was up $613.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.56 1.16 1.16 1.16
EPS Actual 1.66 1.60 1.62 1.40
Revenue Estimate 8.20B 6.86B 6.86B 6.86B
Revenue Actual 8.71B 8.72B 8.12B 8.29B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TD)

Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Earnings Preview
Why First Horizon Shares Are Rising Today
Trudeau Tells Canadian Banks To Unfreeze Accounts Of Convoy Protesters
BlackBoxStocks Offers a Comprehensive Education Curriculum To Complement its Trading System
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com