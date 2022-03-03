Toronto-Dominion Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.62.
Revenue was up $613.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.56
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|1.60
|1.62
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|8.20B
|6.86B
|6.86B
|6.86B
|Revenue Actual
|8.71B
|8.72B
|8.12B
|8.29B
