Recap: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.53.
Revenue was up $4.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 7.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.40
|-0.43
|-0.46
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.58
|-0.42
|-0.50
|-1
|Revenue Estimate
|9.84M
|9.13M
|7.93M
|20.44M
|Revenue Actual
|9.06M
|9.01M
|7.32M
|7.13M
