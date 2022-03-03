 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Methode Electronics Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Methode Electronics Q3 Earnings

 

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Methode Electronics beat estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $3.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.73 0.74 0.70 0.79
EPS Actual 0.72 0.76 0.81 0.83
Revenue Estimate 275.80M 281.51M 280.05M 277.70M
Revenue Actual 295.50M 287.80M 301.00M 295.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Methode Electronics management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.05 and $3.15 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 292.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Methode Electronics, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MEI)

Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com