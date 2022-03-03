Recap: Methode Electronics Q3 Earnings
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Methode Electronics beat estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was down $3.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.74
|0.70
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.76
|0.81
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|275.80M
|281.51M
|280.05M
|277.70M
|Revenue Actual
|295.50M
|287.80M
|301.00M
|295.30M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Methode Electronics management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.05 and $3.15 per share for the next quarter.
This represents a 292.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Methode Electronics, a bullish signal to many investors.
