Recap: Methode Electronics Q3 Earnings

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Methode Electronics beat estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $3.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.74 0.70 0.79 EPS Actual 0.72 0.76 0.81 0.83 Revenue Estimate 275.80M 281.51M 280.05M 277.70M Revenue Actual 295.50M 287.80M 301.00M 295.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Methode Electronics management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.05 and $3.15 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 292.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Methode Electronics, a bullish signal to many investors.

