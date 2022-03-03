Altisource Portfolio: Q4 Earnings Insights
Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Altisource Portfolio missed estimated earnings by 11.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.77.
Revenue was down $20.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altisource Portfolio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|-0.49
|-0.35
|-0.65
|EPS Actual
|-0.80
|-0.69
|-0.91
|-1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|53.20M
|54.15M
|49.25M
|59.57M
|Revenue Actual
|41.63M
|43.97M
|48.08M
|57.74M
