Altisource Portfolio: Q4 Earnings Insights

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altisource Portfolio missed estimated earnings by 11.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.77.

Revenue was down $20.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altisource Portfolio's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.49 -0.35 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.80 -0.69 -0.91 -1.10 Revenue Estimate 53.20M 54.15M 49.25M 59.57M Revenue Actual 41.63M 43.97M 48.08M 57.74M

