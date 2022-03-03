Recap: Titan Intl Q4 Earnings

Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Titan Intl beat estimated earnings by 129.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $160.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Titan Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.15 0.06 -0.22 EPS Actual 0.17 0.22 0.07 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 415.78M 395.20M 401.17M 300.85M Revenue Actual 450.38M 438.64M 403.52M 326.91M

