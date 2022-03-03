Recap: Titan Intl Q4 Earnings
Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Titan Intl beat estimated earnings by 129.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $160.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Titan Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.15
|0.06
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.22
|0.07
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|415.78M
|395.20M
|401.17M
|300.85M
|Revenue Actual
|450.38M
|438.64M
|403.52M
|326.91M
