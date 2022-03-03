Materialise: Q4 Earnings Insights
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Materialise beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $8.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Materialise's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.07
|-0.08
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|61.06M
|58.76M
|51.62M
|54.97M
|Revenue Actual
|60.44M
|60.27M
|53.41M
|55.59M
