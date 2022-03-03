 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Materialise: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:25am   Comments
Share:
Materialise: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Materialise beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $8.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Materialise's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.05 -0.02 0.01
EPS Actual 0.17 0.07 -0.08 0.05
Revenue Estimate 61.06M 58.76M 51.62M 54.97M
Revenue Actual 60.44M 60.27M 53.41M 55.59M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MTLS)

Materialise Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q4; Surpasses Consensus
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Materialise's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com