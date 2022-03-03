Materialise: Q4 Earnings Insights

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Materialise beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $8.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Materialise's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.05 -0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.17 0.07 -0.08 0.05 Revenue Estimate 61.06M 58.76M 51.62M 54.97M Revenue Actual 60.44M 60.27M 53.41M 55.59M

