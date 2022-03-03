Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Superior Industries Intl missed estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $30.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Superior Industries Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.19 -0.27 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.26 0.18 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 324.38M 300.00M 300.00M 313.99M Revenue Actual 310.80M 347.50M 358.20M 337.70M

