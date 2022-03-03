Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings
Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Superior Industries Intl missed estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $30.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Superior Industries Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.61
|-0.26
|0.18
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|324.38M
|300.00M
|300.00M
|313.99M
|Revenue Actual
|310.80M
|347.50M
|358.20M
|337.70M
