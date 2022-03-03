 Skip to main content

Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:20am   Comments
Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings

 

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Superior Industries Intl missed estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $30.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Superior Industries Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.19 -0.27 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.26 0.18 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 324.38M 300.00M 300.00M 313.99M
Revenue Actual 310.80M 347.50M 358.20M 337.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

