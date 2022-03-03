Bilibili: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bilibili beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.68.
Revenue was up $318.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 17.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.68
|-2.86
|-0.35
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.35
|-0.29
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|811.48M
|658.78M
|586.02M
|551.45M
|Revenue Actual
|808.00M
|696.20M
|595.40M
|588.50M
