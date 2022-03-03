Weibo: Q4 Earnings Insights
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Weibo beat estimated earnings by 2.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $102.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Weibo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.63
|0.48
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.79
|0.57
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|589.79M
|527.89M
|429.78M
|499.05M
|Revenue Actual
|607.43M
|574.47M
|458.90M
|513.41M
