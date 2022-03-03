Weibo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Weibo beat estimated earnings by 2.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $102.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Weibo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.63 0.48 0.74 EPS Actual 0.90 0.79 0.57 0.92 Revenue Estimate 589.79M 527.89M 429.78M 499.05M Revenue Actual 607.43M 574.47M 458.90M 513.41M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.