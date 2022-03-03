Recap: GMS Q3 Earnings
GMS (NYSE:GMS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GMS reported in-line EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.74.
Revenue was up $402.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GMS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.6
|1.26
|0.82
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|2
|1.67
|1.07
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|1.06B
|975.29M
|858.90M
|728.44M
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|1.04B
|932.20M
|751.19M
