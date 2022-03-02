 Skip to main content

Box: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 4:43pm   Comments
Box (NYSE:BOX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Box beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $34.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.25% increase in the share price the next day.

 

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Box management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.24 and $0.25 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 2.08% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Box, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

