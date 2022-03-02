Recap: Pure Storage Q4 Earnings
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pure Storage beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $205.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 13.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pure Storage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.05
|-0.06
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.14
|0
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|530.83M
|469.48M
|403.91M
|480.13M
|Revenue Actual
|562.74M
|496.83M
|412.71M
|502.72M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings