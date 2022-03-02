 Skip to main content

Recap: Pure Storage Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 4:43pm   Comments
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pure Storage beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $205.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 13.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pure Storage's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.05 -0.06 0.09
EPS Actual 0.22 0.14 0 0.13
Revenue Estimate 530.83M 469.48M 403.91M 480.13M
Revenue Actual 562.74M 496.83M 412.71M 502.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

