Recap: Pure Storage Q4 Earnings

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pure Storage beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $205.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 13.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pure Storage's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.05 -0.06 0.09 EPS Actual 0.22 0.14 0 0.13 Revenue Estimate 530.83M 469.48M 403.91M 480.13M Revenue Actual 562.74M 496.83M 412.71M 502.72M

