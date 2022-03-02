Recap: American Public Education Q4 Earnings

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Public Education beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $68.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Public Education's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.41 0.41 EPS Actual -0.01 0.03 0.49 0.47 Revenue Estimate 86.59M 78.93M 87.99M 84.70M Revenue Actual 98.25M 78.01M 88.54M 85.91M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Public Education management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.12 and $0.17 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -71.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for American Public Education, a bearish signal to many investors.

