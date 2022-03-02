Recap: Veeva Systems Q4 Earnings

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veeva Systems beat estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was up $88.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veeva Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.87 0.78 0.68 EPS Actual 0.97 0.94 0.91 0.78 Revenue Estimate 465.91M 451.93M 410.03M 380.23M Revenue Actual 476.11M 455.59M 433.57M 396.76M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Veeva Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.91 and $0.92 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 1.67% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Veeva Systems, a bullish signal to many investors.

